Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.87. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 279,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.