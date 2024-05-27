Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,292 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 50.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GE traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $167.33. 5,500,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $144.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

