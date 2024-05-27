Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,750 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.78. 969,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,494. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.57.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

