Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000. Boeing comprises 3.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $174.52. 9,489,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,945. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

