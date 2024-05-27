Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,521 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.6 %

BABA traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $81.26. 41,456,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,840,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

