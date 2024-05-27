Bank of America Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YPF. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 190,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

