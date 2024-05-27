Bank of America Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of CCU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 43,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

