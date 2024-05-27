Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

ASAN opened at $14.45 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886 in the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

