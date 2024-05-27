Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.18% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 211,965 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 80,549 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.4 %

APAM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 283,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,353. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

