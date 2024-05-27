Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131,840 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.14% of Archrock worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

