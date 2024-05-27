Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

