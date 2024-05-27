Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $823,371.81 and $1.08 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00054983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

