Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price at C$6.43

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.89 and a twelve month high of C$7.96.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

