Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.31% of NeoGames worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,245,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 173,005 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 249,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.45. 211,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,533. The firm has a market cap of $985.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.14. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

