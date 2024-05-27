Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $21.97 on Friday, hitting $956.22. The company had a trading volume of 685,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,115. The firm has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $936.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $849.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.