American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.75.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 155.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 66.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

