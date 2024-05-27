Aion Trading Up 5.8% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $147.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00091697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012206 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

