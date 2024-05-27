AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 347,483 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347,483 shares during the period. Abeona Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,638 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 540,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

