AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 273,112 Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,112 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.54% of Vaccinex worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. Vaccinex, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $100.80.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($39.40) EPS for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

