AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. LivePerson accounts for 2.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

LivePerson Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

