AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys 569,121 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,121 shares during the period. Ouster comprises approximately 5.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Ouster worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUST. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ouster by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 in the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 799,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,296. The firm has a market cap of $520.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

OUST has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

