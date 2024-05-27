AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $125.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $7,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $917,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $304,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

