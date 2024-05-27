Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.66 and last traded at $166.36. 54,868,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 68,171,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

