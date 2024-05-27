AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,424 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $91,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $157.06. 3,691,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

