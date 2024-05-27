AAR’s (AIR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $71.33 on Friday. AAR has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,438 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AAR by 11.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 20.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

