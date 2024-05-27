8,034 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.73. 413,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

