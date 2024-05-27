68,850 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.15. 485,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,920. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.