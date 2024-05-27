64,550 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 348,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after acquiring an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,382. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.