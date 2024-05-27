412 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $294.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,869. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.50 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.