1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GEN Restaurant Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GENK shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at GEN Restaurant Group

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611 in the last quarter.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.4 %

GENK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. 26,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,963. The company has a market capitalization of $375.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

