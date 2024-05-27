1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 304,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.
Separately, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHIM. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shimmick Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ SHIM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 179,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Shimmick Co. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shimmick Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Shimmick Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
