1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 304,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHIM. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shimmick Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ SHIM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 179,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Shimmick Co. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shimmick Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Shimmick Profile

(Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.