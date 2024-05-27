1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 46.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 293.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 266,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.96. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

