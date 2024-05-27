1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,178,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after purchasing an additional 724,544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.49. 408,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,102. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

