1492 Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. PowerSchool accounts for about 2.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,920. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

