1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up approximately 1.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lantheus worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Lantheus by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 538,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 438,986 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.22. 857,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,477. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.