1492 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,165 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $14,103,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,085,000.
Sprout Social Price Performance
SPT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 848,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Activity
In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,761.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock worth $5,738,830. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
