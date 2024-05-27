1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 191.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,101 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports makes up approximately 1.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,439,184 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after buying an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 1,193,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.