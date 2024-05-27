1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 90.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

NYSE DT traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. 2,571,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,167. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

