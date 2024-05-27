1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,651 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ferroglobe worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 3.3 %

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.99. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.