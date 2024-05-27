10,264 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,935,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,621,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.6 %

FOUR stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

