Zacks Research Comments on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

