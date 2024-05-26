Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 27th.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$127.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$8.97 and a one year high of C$13.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.39.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

