Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 27th.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$127.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$8.97 and a one year high of C$13.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.39.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Pages
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.