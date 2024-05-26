Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $433.85 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,516,378,821,755 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,513,165,212,311.538. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005082 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $3,728,844.25 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

