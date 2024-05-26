Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 9,300 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up 2.1% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 355,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average is $218.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

