Woodson Capital Management LP Invests $15.45 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,000. Walmart accounts for about 3.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,221,033 shares of company stock worth $518,194,888 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,795,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,526. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

