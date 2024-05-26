Woodson Capital Management LP Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 4.3% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.10. 1,452,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,828. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.