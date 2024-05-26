Woodson Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Hovnanian Enterprises comprises 1.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.52. 94,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 57.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

