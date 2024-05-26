Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $169,386.72 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $169,386.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $462,497.56.

On Thursday, May 16th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47.

Willdan Group stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.47. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

