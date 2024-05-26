Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TJX traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.