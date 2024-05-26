Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 90,608 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,608 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 3,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 299,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,341. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

